HAL will provide MRO support for turbo-prop engines powering MQ-98 remotely piloted aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd announced that an expression of interest was exchanged between the company and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI) for providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines that power the state-of-art MQ-98 Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) manufactured by GA-ASI, for the Indian market, via an exchange filing.

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for Turbo-prop engines which power the MQ-9B Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. @SpokespersonMoD @DefProdnIndia @AeroIndiashow @gopalsutar pic.twitter.com/2Y46a1Omfk — HAL (@HALHQBLR) February 14, 2023

GA-ASI and HAL eagerly look forward to formulate a comprehensive engine MRO program for upcoming HALE RPAS projects.

This joint collaboration echoes India's clarion call for 'Atmanirbharta' or 'Self-Reliance', while underscoring the deep industrial connection between US and Indian Aerospace Companies.

