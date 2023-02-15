e-Paper Get App
This joint collaboration echoes India's clarion call for 'Atmanirbharta' or 'Self-Reliance', while underscoring the deep industrial connection between US and Indian Aerospace Companies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
HAL will provide MRO support for turbo-prop engines powering MQ-98 remotely piloted aircraft | Image: Twitter @HAL
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd announced that an expression of interest was exchanged between the company and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI) for providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines that power the state-of-art MQ-98 Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) manufactured by GA-ASI, for the Indian market, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

GA-ASI and HAL eagerly look forward to formulate a comprehensive engine MRO program for upcoming HALE RPAS projects.

This joint collaboration echoes India's clarion call for 'Atmanirbharta' or 'Self-Reliance', while underscoring the deep industrial connection between US and Indian Aerospace Companies.

article-image

