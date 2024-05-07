 Visa Appoints Sujai Raina As Card Company's Country Manager
He will oversee operations in India and other markets in the subcontinent, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, Visa said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
 Digital payments platform Visa on Tuesday said it has appointed Sujai Raina as the country manager for India.

Besides, Sandeep Ghosh will continue in his role as Group Country Manager for India and South Asia.

Raina will be responsible for the India business, leading and executing Visa's strategic initiatives for the market, partnering with clients and the payments ecosystem.

In addition to his responsibilities as Country Manager, he will continue to lead business development for Visa in India, the statement said.

Significant Opportunity in India

Raina joined Visa in 2020 and previously served as Vice President and Head of Business Development, India.

"India's growth trajectory, and the scale and sophistication of its payment systems, presents a significant opportunity for the continued growth of secure digital payments, driving cash displacement, financial inclusion and digital empowerment, at scale.

I look forward to building on the strength of our brand and the trust we enjoy to power the next phase of Visa's growth in India," Raina said.

India is a critical growth market for Visa and this announcement is a reflection of its commitment to the market and the potential it offers, to scale digital payments through innovation solutions that are tailored to its unique needs, the statement said. 

