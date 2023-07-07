Vastu Shastra norms prescribed for landscaping, environment and garden

To assess the Vastu compatibility of a location, we must first understand its environmental influences. The area must have good energy. Everything is connected to your surrounding and they form a part of your life. Living in a beautiful environment is much more supportive than living in an environment that is an eyesore. A premises having a powerful and fertile environment is the most successful premise according to Vastu. These are some of the basic principles or tenets that apply in such situations.

The location must have a good energy flow. The land must have a spirit. The aura of the site must be healthy and fertile. Most important you should never underestimate the power of place.

According to Vastu, an elevated area at the south and west is an auspicious sign. It can be a mountain, tall building, or hill area. By using rocks, crystals, and earth, you can create a virtual mountain in your area. You can also use large decorative stones. Do keep in mind that while Vastu remedies can be followed in certain situations to correct a problem, they should be placed under the guidance of an expert Vastu consultant.

A positive environment enhances our well-being. A bad environment will cause illness. The landscape can affect the flow of a healthy or a bad life force it all depends on where the house is located and the direction it faces. If the house is in alignment or in rhythm with the landscape, a good healthy life force is created. Good healthy energy will enter the home which will make the occupants vitalized and alerted and enable them to make the most of the excellent opportunities that happen around them. Good energy will bring them good health, relationships, and prosperity.

On the other hand, sound energy cannot be generated into the house, if the house is not in alignment with the landscape. The occupants of this house will always feel tired and become lethargic, irritable, forgetful, and lose concentration. Worst of all, the occupants may become ill and could miss good opportunities due to the poor environment.

This is why we can sometimes feel good in one house and feel uncomfortable in another. Energy forces around us are invisible, and it is occasionally hostile. It is like the frequency of a mobile phone or a television. Sometimes it gives us disturbance or good reception in certain areas. With the help of Vastu Shastra for landscaping, when we have a chance to change the quality of our lives and progress to something better, why struggle?

It would be so easy to end up wasting our lives not knowing there are good and bad areas that can be utilized to help us progress. Due to limited space in our homes, we sometimes can’t avoid negative energy. When a house receives good healthy energy, the occupants will be alert, vitalised, and live longer. Residents will enjoy good fortune and happiness.

Due to the wrong alignment of the plot, entrance location, and direction, some houses contain stagnated vibrations. This will prevent the occupants from making progress in life. The occupants will also face difficulties in selling the home. We have seen that if the existing home contains healthy and powerfully positive energy, the occupants will buy another good house. If not, the occupants will be unable to make a correct decision and usually end up getting a worse house than the original.

Remember, for optimum results, and it is advisable to seek the advice of an experienced Vastu Shastra expert along with a landscaping and environment consultant to assist you in building your dream home or office.

(The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject)

