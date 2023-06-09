Here's how mill lands are turning into plush residential areas and luring buyers

Once upon a time, Mumbai was known as the city of mills. The millennium shift witnessed the ‘I’ being replaced by ‘a’ and Mumbai transformed into a city of malls. The change that has been constantly taking place across the city, its suburban areas as well as the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is so profound that it is almost unbelievable.

Even existing residents who have been residing there since decades sometimes find it challenging to recollect what the area looked like earlier and the type of structures that stood at that location years ago. A case in point is the pocket from Dadar to Bombay Central along the western railway line and Byculla on the central railway line.

At these once-abandoned factories, which stood as relics of a bygone industrial era, now stand meticulously designed neighbourhoods that embrace modernity and sophistication, breathing new life into the area. In fact, the new towers here are taller than the earlier hallmark chimneys.

One could draw a parallel to the fairy tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, where Jack planted a handful of beans that reached the sky. If Jack now stayed in any skyscraper in Mumbai, he would only need to take the lift to the terrace and almost reach the sky!

The transformation of former mill and factory lands into plush residential colonies is an extraordinary testament to urban reinvention. The smoky chimneys and deafening machinery have now evolved into thriving havens of opulence and serenity, symbolising a visible shift in lifestyle.

The trend continues in the suburbs in general and the MMR in particular, albeit with a subtle distinction, as these colonies breathe new life into the surrounding land parcels, redefining the way we perceive and utilise urban land. From luxury apartments to gated communities and commercial complexes, the real estate landscape in Mumbai suburbs offers a diverse range of options to cater to different budgets and preferences.

The suburban areas of Mumbai have become a preferred choice for homebuyers and investors due to their comparatively affordable prices vis-à-vis the city, improved infrastructure, and excellent connectivity. With positive market sentiment, the real estate market in these areas continues to thrive, attracting buyers.

Sujit Guin and Seema, residents of Borivali west for about three decades, moved into a larger flat in Borivali east to not only provide additional space for their children Shitij and Shipra but also to experience the luxury and fully-equipped clubhouse of a premium home. The most striking aspect of these plush residential colonies, which attracted them, is their emphasis on community building and connectivity, fostering the creation of vibrant neighbourhoods.

Sujit explains their rationale for the shift. "We were looking for a complex with green spaces, landscaped gardens, and recreational facilities that could foster a sense of harmony between nature and human habitation, and we were lucky to find one closer to our previous place of stay. While the complex was well-located, the proximity of the metro station right outside our house has also given us the advantage of being well-connected."

Located on the Western Express Highway, just adjacent to the Magathane metro station and only two kilometres away from the Borivali railway station, the project is well-connected to several business hubs with easy access to leisure zones such as malls, theatres, and the suburban ‘green lungs,’ namely the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

While the Guin family shifted residence, they remained loyal to the suburb itself, a trend that we have been witnessing across the MMR. According to them, Borivali is considered among the many vibrant suburbs of Mumbai and stands out as a shining gem of real estate development. Located in the north-western part of the city, Borivali offers a harmonious blend of urban amenities and natural beauty. The region has witnessed significant infrastructure upgrades, including road expansions, the development of modern transportation systems, and the presence of educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

The emergence of plush residential colonies on land that once housed factories and manufacturing units heralds a remarkable transformation in urban development. These visionary projects not only redefine the concept of luxury living but also exemplify the potential of repurposing industrial spaces for the benefit of the community. As these colonies continue to grow, they not only provide a haven for residents but also inspire other cities to reimagine their urban landscapes, sparking a movement towards sustainable, inclusive, and aesthetically pleasing urban development.

