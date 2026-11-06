Vardhman Textiles Weaves A Strong Q2 FY27 Performance, Profit Soars 91% To ₹358.76 Crore As Revenue Crosses ₹2,865 Crore

Vardhman Textiles |

Mumbai: Vardhman Textiles Limited reported a sharp 91.08 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹358.76 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher revenue and improved profitability. The textile manufacturer had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹187.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased 15.55 per cent to ₹2,865.65 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,480.10 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income, including other income, stood at ₹2,919.02 crore during the September quarter. The revenue expansion reflected stronger reported business performance during the period.

Profit Performance

Vardhman Textiles reported profit before tax of ₹477.47 crore, highlighting a substantial improvement in quarterly earnings. Consolidated net profit increased by ₹171 crore compared with the same quarter last year. The company's net profit margin, calculated against revenue from operations, improved to approximately 12.52 per cent from 7.57 per cent.

Expense Management

Total expenses increased to ₹2,458.84 crore from ₹2,280.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The increase of approximately 7.83 per cent was significantly lower than revenue growth of 15.55 per cent. This difference indicated better cost absorption and contributed to improved profitability.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) rose to ₹12.54 in Q2 FY27 from ₹6.57 in Q2 FY26. The increase reflected substantially stronger earnings attributable to shareholders during the quarter.

Business Outlook

Vardhman Textiles' September-quarter results highlighted robust profit growth alongside expanding revenue and relatively controlled expenditure. The improvement in margins suggests stronger operating leverage during the reporting period.

Going forward, investors will monitor textile demand, raw material costs, export market conditions and profitability trends. Sustaining revenue momentum while managing expenses will remain important for the company's earnings performance in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.

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