Vardhman Textiles Q4 Net Profit Falls 22 Per Cent To ₹185 Crore; Board Recommends ₹5 Dividend

Vardhman Textiles reported lower quarterly profit while improving operating margins and approving leadership changes | IANS

Mumbai, May 7: Textile manufacturer Vardhman Textiles Limited on Thursday reported a 22.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26).

Net profit declines in March quarter

The Ludhiana-based textile group reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 185 crore for the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 237 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s revenue from operations remained largely flat during the quarter, slipping marginally by 0.4 per cent to Rs 2,498 crore as against Rs 2,509 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating performance improves

Despite the decline in profit, the textile major reported an improvement in operating performance.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 2.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 294 crore from Rs 287 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 11.8 per cent during the quarter compared with 11.4 per cent a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

Board recommends dividend

Alongside its quarterly earnings, the board of Vardhman Textiles recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26. The company is yet to announce the record date for the dividend payout.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share on fully paid-up equity shares of the company,” it said in its filing.

“The payment of dividend is subject to approval by the members of the company and shall be paid/dispatched tentatively within five days of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting,” it added.

Leadership changes approved

The board also approved key leadership changes during its meeting held on May 7.

Suchita Jain has been appointed as Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director for a five-year term from April 1 to March 31, 2031.

She was previously serving as Vice-Chairperson and Joint Managing Director.

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In another appointment, Neeraj Jain has been elevated as Managing Director for a five-year term for the same period. He earlier held the position of Joint Managing Director at the company.

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