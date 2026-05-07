MRF Q4 Profit Surges 37% To ₹680 Crore; Revenue Crosses ₹30,650 Crore

MRF posted strong fourth-quarter earnings growth driven by higher tyre sales. |

Mumbai: MRF Ltd reported a 36.7percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 680.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 497.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 13.9 percent to Rupees 7,908.4 crore during the quarter from Rupees 6,943.8 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit remained broadly flat against Rupees 679.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue marginally declined from Rupees 7,933.7 crore in the December quarter.

Revenue Growth Strengthens Quarterly Performance

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 8,041.3 crore, up from Rupees 7,055.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees 899.8 crore against Rupees 645.1 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses increased to Rupees 7,156.7 crore from Rupees 6,410.2 crore last year, largely due to higher raw material and employee-related costs. Material consumption rose to Rupees 4,944.6 crore from Rupees 4,679.7 crore, while employee benefit expenses climbed to Rupees 537.1 crore from Rupees 458.9 crore.

Exceptional Gain Supports Sequential Stability

MRF recorded an exceptional gain of Rupees 15.2 crore during Q4 FY26, compared with an exceptional loss of Rupees 77.2 crore in the previous quarter. The company said it reassessed liabilities linked to implementation of new labour codes and revised the estimated past service cost impact to Rupees 61.99 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Finance costs declined sequentially to Rupees 70.6 crore from Rupees 73.6 crore in Q3 FY26, aiding profitability. Earnings per share stood at Rupees 1,604.37 during the quarter against Rupees 1,601.33 in the preceding quarter and Rupees 1,173.86 in Q4 FY25.

FY26 Profit Climbs 29 percent, Dividend Announced

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose 10.8 percent to Rupees 30,652.1 crore from Rupees 27,665.2 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 29.2percent to Rupees 2,355.4 crore from Rupees 1,822.6 crore a year ago. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 229 per share. Together with two interim dividends of Rupees 3 per share already paid during the year, the total FY26 dividend stood at Rupees 235 per share.

Debt Redemption During The Quarter

During the quarter, the company redeemed in full Rupees 150 crore worth of listed non-convertible debentures, strengthening its balance sheet position.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited FY26 financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.