Apple & CleanMax Deepen Renewable Energy Push With ₹100 Crore Investment

Apple and CleanMax have expanded their clean energy partnership in India through a co-investment deal worth Rs 100 crore, aimed at accelerating renewable energy adoption in the country’s commercial and industrial sector. |

Mumbai: India’s corporate renewable energy market is drawing bigger commitments from global companies, and Apple’s latest move with CleanMax signals how aggressively large firms are pursuing cleaner operations across supply chains and industrial facilities.

Partnership Expands Further

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited announced that Apple has entered into a strategic co-investment partnership designed to scale renewable energy deployment across India’s commercial and industrial segment. The transaction, valued at nearly Rs 100 crore, strengthens an existing relationship between the two companies that already supports Apple’s operations in India.

The company described the partnership as part of a broader effort to accelerate decarbonization while supporting the development of cleaner industrial infrastructure. CleanMax also emphasized that the agreement reflects growing demand from corporates seeking long-term renewable energy solutions as sustainability targets become more central to business operations.

India Market Gains Attention

The announcement comes at a time when India’s renewable energy market is rapidly expanding, particularly in the commercial and industrial category where companies are increasingly shifting toward solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems. According to CleanMax, strategic co-investment models are becoming an important way to finance and accelerate large-scale clean energy projects.

The company noted that India continues to emerge as a major market for industrial decarbonization because of rising energy demand, favorable policy support, and increasing global pressure on corporations to reduce emissions across manufacturing and technology operations.

Founder Highlights Collaboration

Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director and Founder of CleanMax, said the company is pleased to deepen its partnership with Apple once again. He added that CleanMax sees itself as a long-term net-zero partner for corporates and values working with companies that are pushing the industry toward faster and more responsible sustainability adoption. His remarks suggest that collaborations between technology companies and renewable energy providers could become more common as businesses look beyond traditional energy procurement models.

CleanMax Expands Presence

CleanMax said it currently serves more than 570 customers across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia through rooftop solar projects, wind farms, utility-scale solar parks, and hybrid renewable solutions. The company added that data centers and AI-related businesses account for 42 percent of its contracted volumes as of the third quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company press release and stock exchange filing issued by Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited on May 7, 2026, and does not include independent reporting or verification.