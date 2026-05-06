Ex-Apple Engineer's 'iPhone Slowdown' Claim Goes Viral, Sparks Planned Obsolescence Row | File Pic

A woman claiming to be a former software engineer at Apple has sparked a fresh debate online after alleging that the company deliberately slows down older iPhones to push users toward upgrades. In a widely circulated video that surfaced on May 6, the woman claims that with every new iPhone launch, software updates containing "malware" were rolled out to older devices, causing them to lag and glitch intentionally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the clip, she states that performance issues in older iPhones are not accidental but engineered to encourage consumers to purchase newer models. The video has gone viral across social media platforms, reigniting concerns about planned obsolescence in the tech industry.

The claims have drawn comparisons to Apple’s 2017 controversy known as Batterygate. During that episode, Apple admitted to slowing down certain older iPhone models through iOS updates. The company said the move was intended to prevent unexpected shutdowns caused by aging lithium-ion batteries, rather than to force upgrades.

The latest allegation suggests deliberate manipulation through "malware," a claim that remains unverified and unproven. Apple has not yet responded to the viral video.