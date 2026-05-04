Musk Versus Altman: Trial Enters Second Week With OpenAI Co-founder Brockman Expected To Testify

The high-profile legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI has entered its second week, following an intense opening phase marked by Musk’s testimony in a federal court in Oakland, California.

The trial stems from Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI and its leadership, including CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the company deviated from its original non-profit mission and shifted towards a profit-driven structure.

During the first week, Musk spent several days on the stand, outlining his role in founding OpenAI and arguing that the organisation was meant to function as a public-interest entity rather than a commercial enterprise.

He has sought to compel OpenAI to revert to its non-profit structure, claiming that the transition to a for-profit model violated its founding principles.

OpenAI, however, has contested the claims, arguing that Musk was aware of the company’s evolving structure and is now acting out of competitive concerns linked to his own AI venture.

The world’s richest person was the first to testify before the federal court in Oakland where he was grilled for his investments in OpenAI and the formation of his own for-profit company after the fall out with Altman-led firm.

As the trial moves into its second week, additional key witnesses, including OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, are expected to testify, potentially shaping the direction of the case.

The courtroom battle is being closely watched across the technology industry, given its potential implications for AI governance, corporate structure, and the balance between profit and public interest in artificial intelligence development.

The outcome of the case could have far-reaching consequences for OpenAI’s future and the broader AI ecosystem, particularly as debates intensify around the commercialisation of advanced technologies.