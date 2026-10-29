MP's Dhamnod Reports Textile Circularity Initiative As Stakeholders Meet In Indore To Develop Sustainable Industry Roadmap | FP photo

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): A Cluster Convening and Co-Creation Workshop on Textile Circularity and Resource Efficiency was organised in Indore under the Cluster Collective Programme (CCP) to develop collective solutions and an action plan for strengthening textile waste management, circularity, resource efficiency and market linkages.

Joint Director, Industries Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, SS Solanki, attended as chief guest.

Indore Readymade Vastra Vyapari Sangh president Ashish Nigam, Textile Association, Ujjain, president Rajesh Garg, Aryavart Vision Foundation president Rajesh Mishra and Kamlesh Pal from IDH India were special guests.

CCP is a multi-partner initiative under the Re-START Alliance, supported by IDH India. It aims to strengthen textile waste collection, segregation, sorting, recycling and reuse while promoting market linkages, livelihoods and stakeholder collaboration.

Conserve India is supporting the programme in Indore as local convener and implementing partner.

Participants highlighted textile waste as an opportunity for new businesses, employment, resource efficiency and market development, besides being a waste management challenge.

They also stressed connecting support under the Madhya Pradesh MSME Development Policy 2025 with the ground-level requirements of textile enterprises.

Stakeholders discussed priority interventions, potential pilot projects, stakeholder roles and the way forward for strengthening textile circularity in Indore.

Conserve India founder Anita Ahuja proposed a vote of thanks, while Seema Mishra moderated and anchored the programme.

Based on stakeholder inputs, CCP Indore will continue working towards making the city's textile sector more circular, resource-efficient, inclusive and competitive.