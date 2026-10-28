Indore Airport Passenger Service Rating Improves To 4.90 In Airport Service Quality Survey, But Ranking Slips; Pune Tops

Indore Airport's Passenger Service Rating Improves To 4.90 In ACI Survey, But Ranking Slips | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport has improved its passenger service rating from 4.88 to 4.90 in the third quarter of 2026, but slipped one position in the rankings. According to the Airports Council International survey, the airport matched the national average, performed better than the global average and exceeded its service quality target. Pune topped the list, followed by Chennai and Patna.

Pune Tops List, Chennai And Patna Follow

According to the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey conducted by Airports Council International (ACI), Indore Airport received 4.90 out of 5 points between July and September 2026, compared to 4.88 points in the April-June quarter.

Despite the improvement of 0.02 points, the airport's ranking dropped by one position as other airports recorded better performances.

Pune Airport secured the top position with 4.98 points, followed by Chennai and Patna with 4.94 points each. Calicut and Varanasi airports received 4.93 points each.

Chennai Airport recorded a major improvement, with its rating increasing from 4.85 to 4.94. Its ranking jumped from 87th to 66th position. Similarly, Calicut Airport's rating rose from 4.82 to 4.93, improving its ranking from 90th to 69th.

However, Raipur Airport's rating dropped from 4.93 to 4.90, while its ranking slipped from 66th to 78th position.

Indore Airport Performs Better Than Global Average

The survey revealed that the global average ASQ rating declined from 4.38 in the second quarter to 4.36 in the third quarter.

In comparison, Indore Airport maintained a significantly higher rating of 4.90. The average rating of 16 selected Indian airports also improved from 4.88 to 4.90 during the same period.

This means Indore Airport's performance remained at par with the national average and above the global average.

Read Also Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Slips To 13th Spot In ACI Passenger Service Ranking

Airport Exceeds Service Quality Target

The report stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) target for excellent airport service quality was fixed at 4.68 out of 5.

With a rating of 4.90, Indore Airport exceeded the target by 0.22 points.

Although the airport has improved its passenger service rating and performed better than the global average, its decline in ranking indicates that further improvements are needed to compete with other leading airports.