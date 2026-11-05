Juniper Hotels Q2 FY27 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Surges 121% To ₹37.17 Crore, Revenue Grows 8% To ₹249.53 Crore, Finance Costs Decline Sharply

Juniper Hotels |

Mumbai: Juniper Hotels Limited reported a 121 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹37.17 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹16.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue from operations increased 8.3 per cent to ₹249.53 crore from ₹230.32 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Q2 Performance

Consolidated total income stood at ₹258.10 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹235.02 crore a year earlier, registering an increase of 9.8 per cent. Total expenses remained largely stable at ₹208.70 crore, against ₹207.50 crore in the year-ago quarter. Finance costs declined to ₹15.26 crore from ₹30.28 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at ₹26.70 crore. Profit before tax more than doubled to ₹49.40 crore from ₹23.73 crore in Q2 FY26.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 11.8 per cent from ₹33.26 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations remained virtually unchanged at ₹249.53 crore, while total income increased 2.3 per cent from ₹252.20 crore. Profit before tax rose 10.2 per cent from ₹44.84 crore in the preceding quarter.

H1 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue increased 10.6 per cent to ₹499.06 crore from ₹451.06 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit rose 172.9 per cent to ₹70.43 crore from ₹25.81 crore, while profit before tax increased to ₹94.24 crore from ₹41.59 crore.

Exceptional Items And Developments

The company reported no exceptional expenses during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹3.79 crore in the year-ago quarter relating to a litigation settlement. The company also disclosed its acquisition of Juniper Hospitality Assets Private Limited, a special-purpose vehicle established for developing a five-star hotel project in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Auditor Disclosure

Statutory auditor S R B C & CO LLP issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion on the consolidated financial results. The results were approved by the company's board of directors on November 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.