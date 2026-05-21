Juniper Hotels Reports 9% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Profit Falls 8%

Juniper Hotels reported 8.6 percent growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 301.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Juniper Hotels Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 301.5 crore in Q4 FY26, up 8.6 percent from Rs 277.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter declined 8.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 50.4 crore from Rs 54.9 crore, mainly due to exceptional expenses recorded during the period.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 66.9 crore compared with Rs 73.5 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue rose 2.1 percent from Rs 295.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, net profit declined 23 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 65.4 crore, while profit before tax fell 20 percent from Rs 83.5 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 216.6 crore from Rs 213.5 crore in the year-ago period. Finance costs declined to Rs 22.2 crore from Rs 24.3 crore, helping offset part of the rise in operating costs.

The company reported exceptional expenses of Rs 23.4 crore in Q4 FY26. This included additional property tax payments related to its Delhi hotel property, including dues linked to prior periods, following a Delhi High Court ruling on the tax framework applicable to star hotels.

What Drove The Numbers?

Juniper Hotels said it also recorded costs linked to implementation of the new labour codes notified by the government.

The company recognised incremental employee benefit obligations of Rs 6.0 crore during FY26 based on actuarial valuation. It also reported a fire-related loss at its Bangalore property, partially offset by insurance proceeds received during the year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2.26 compared with Rs 2.47 in Q4 FY25. The company operates in the hospitality segment and owns and manages hotel properties across key Indian markets.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 11 percent to Rs 1,048 crore from Rs 944 crore in FY25.

Net profit for the year nearly doubled to Rs 142 crore compared with Rs 71.3 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax rose to Rs 192 crore from Rs 150 crore.

The company also approved acquisition of Juniper Hospitality Assets Private Limited, which is developing a five-star hotel project in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.