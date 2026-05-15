ITC Hotels Q4 Profit Rises 23% To ₹317 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹1,254 Crore

ITC Hotels posted a 23 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 317 crore. |

Mumbai: ITC Hotels Limited reported a 23 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.4 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by strong growth in hotel operations and real estate revenue.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,253.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,060.6 crore a year earlier, while improving sequentially from Rs 1,230.7 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly earnings trajectory reflected sustained operational momentum through FY26.

The hospitality company posted profit before tax of Rs 418.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 353.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income stood at Rs 1,306.5 crore compared with Rs 1,098.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 895.4 crore from Rs 749.8 crore a year ago, driven by higher employee costs, real estate development expenses and operating expenditure.

Sequentially, consolidated net profit rose 34 percent from Rs 236.8 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations increased nearly 2 percent from Rs 1,230.7 crore.

Profit before tax improved sharply from Rs 327.1 crore in the previous quarter. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at Rs 1.52 compared with Rs 1.13 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1.23 in Q4 FY25.

The company reported exceptional gains of Rs 3.83 crore during the quarter, while FY26 exceptional items included one-time labour code-related employee benefit costs and losses arising from cyclone-related damage in Sri Lanka.

The hotels segment remained the key contributor, generating quarterly segment revenue of Rs 1,103.9 crore, while the real estate business contributed Rs 129.4 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, ITC Hotels reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,139.4 crore compared with Rs 3,559.8 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 28.8 percent to Rs 821.3 crore from Rs 637.6 crore a year ago, while profit before tax rose to Rs 1,123 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY26, with total cash outflow estimated at Rs 208.3 crore.

ITC Hotels crossed Rs 4,100 crore in annual revenue during FY26, supported by growth in hotel services and branded residences. This report is based on audited quarterly financial disclosures and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The report is based on audited financial statements filed by ITC Hotels Limited with stock exchanges and is intended solely for informational purposes, not investment or trading advice.