Sinclairs Hotels Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q4, Slips To Loss

Sinclairs Hotels reported a 17 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 16.8 crore, but slipped to a net loss of Rupees 0.86 crore against a profit last year. |

Mumbai: Sinclairs Hotels Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 16.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 17 percent from Rupees 14.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, total income declined 12 percent to Rupees 13.7 crore due to lower other income. The company reported a net loss of Rupees 0.86 crore compared with a profit of Rupees 3.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Loss before tax stood at Rupees 0.50 crore against a profit before tax of Rupees 4.2 crore a year ago.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined 5.9 percent from Rupees 17.8 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company moved from a profit of Rupees 5.8 crore in the previous quarter to a loss during Q4 FY26. Total expenses increased to Rupees 14.2 crore from Rupees 13.3 crore sequentially. Other expenses rose to Rupees 5.7 crore from Rupees 4.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while finance costs remained elevated at Rupees 0.8 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rupees 2 crore during the quarter. The deferred tax credit of Rupees 1 crore partially offset the higher operating costs.

What Drove The Numbers

The decline in profitability was mainly due to lower other income and higher operational expenses. Other income fell sharply to a negative Rupees 3.1 crore compared with positive Rupees 1.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 3.6 crore from Rupees 3.3 crore a year earlier. The company also reported higher lease liabilities and finance costs during FY26. Investments in financial assets increased significantly during the year, while income from alternative investment funds contributed Rupees 1.1 crore to annual cash flows.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Sinclairs Hotels reported revenue from operations of Rupees 59.2 crore, up 9.2 percent from Rupees 54.3 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 35percent to Rupees 9.1 crore from Rupees 14 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 11.9 crore against Rupees 17.8 crore in FY25. Total assets increased to Rupees 167.5 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 148.6 crore a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 0.57 crore at the end of FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.