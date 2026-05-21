JSW Cement Reports 9% Revenue Growth In Q4, Profit Falls 15%

JSW Cement reported a 9.4 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 1,749 crore, while net profit declined 15 percent to Rupees 58.8 crore. |

Mumbai: JSW Cement Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 1,749 crore in Q4 FY26, up 9.4 percent from Rupees 1,598 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased to Rupees 1,790 crore from Rupees 1,638 crore. Net profit declined 15 percent year-on-year to Rupees 58.8 crore compared with Rupees 69.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax, however, doubled to Rupees 236.5 crore from Rupees 118.2 crore a year ago, supported by improved operational performance and lower exceptional losses.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue rose 18 percent from Rupees 1,479 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit increased sharply from Rupees 15 crore. Total expenses climbed to Rupees 1,549 crore during the quarter from Rupees 1,340 crore in the previous quarter. Freight and handling expenses increased to Rupees 418.8 crore from Rupees 351.4 crore, while power and fuel costs rose to Rupees 196.4 crore from Rupees 188 crore sequentially. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 74.4 crore against Rupees 78 crore in Q3 FY26. Deferred tax credit for the quarter came in at Rupees 14.2 crore.

Read Also JSW Motors Secures ₹8,000 Crore Funding From SBI For Its NEV Business

What Drove The Numbers

Higher cement sales and improved operating scale supported revenue growth during the quarter. However, cost pressures continued across freight, logistics, and energy expenses. Other expenses increased to Rupees 227 crore from Rupees 190 crore sequentially. Finance costs remained elevated at Rupees 68.7 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rupees 71.8 crore during Q4 FY26. The company also recorded fair value losses arising from financial instruments designated at FVTPL amounting to Rupees 7.7 crore.

Read Also JSW Cement Incorporates UAE Subsidiary With AED 100,000 Investment To Expand Overseas Presence

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, JSW Cement reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 5,995 crore, up 10 percent from Rupees 5,505 crore in FY25. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 698.7 crore for the year compared with a profit of Rupees 101.9 crore in FY25. Total income stood at Rupees 6,229 crore against Rupees 5,669 crore last year.

Total assets increased to Rupees 14,063 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 11,619 crore a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents rose to Rupees 443 crore following proceeds from the company’s initial public offering during FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.