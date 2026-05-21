AGI Infra Reports 70% Profit Growth In Q4, Revenue Up 6%

AGI Infra reported a 5.8 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 88.1 crore, while consolidated net profit increased 70 percent to Rupees 26.7 crore. |

Mumbai: AGI Infra Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 88.1 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.8 percent from Rupees 83.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose to Rupees 92.1 crore from Rupees 88.9 crore. Net profit increased 70percent year-on-year to Rupees 26.7 crore from Rupees 15.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 13.8 crore compared with Rupees 12.4 crore a year ago. The company benefited from stable real estate activity and lower deferred tax expenses during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue remained largely flat against Rupees 87.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit increased marginally from Rupees 26.1 crore. Profit before tax declined 56 percent sequentially from Rupees 31.2 crore due to higher operating expenses. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 10.7 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 10.9 crore in Q3 FY26.

Finance costs increased to Rupees 4.5 crore from Rupees 3.6 crore sequentially, while depreciation expenses rose to Rupees 6.8 crore from Rupees 5.1 crore. Other expenses also climbed to Rupees 6.6 crore from Rupees 3.9 crore in the previous quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

Inventory-related adjustments continued to influence operating performance during the quarter. The company reported negative inventory changes of Rupees 65.7 crore compared with Rupees 93.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of materials consumed declined to Rupees 115.5 crore from Rupees 145.3 crore a year earlier. Deferred tax credit of Rupees 12.9 crore during the quarter supported the bottom line. AGI Infra also strengthened its balance sheet through proceeds from the issue of share capital and higher long-term borrowings during FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, AGI Infra reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 352.5 crore, up 8.6percent from Rupees 324.9 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 42percent to Rupees 94.9 crore from Rupees 66.7 crore last year. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 96 crore from Rupees 74.1 crore. Total assets increased to Rupees 1,578 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 1,196 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 98.4 crore at the end of FY26 against Rupees 27.6 crore last year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.