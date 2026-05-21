RPSG Ventures Reports 15% Revenue Growth In Q4, Slips Into Loss

RPSG Ventures reported a 15 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 292.7 crore, while the company slipped into a net loss of Rupees 0.72 crore compared with a profit last year. |

Mumbai: RPSG Ventures Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 292.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 15percent from Rupees 254.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose to Rupees 293.6 crore from Rupees 255.3 crore. However, the company reported a net loss of Rupees 0.72 crore during the quarter compared with a profit of Rupees 0.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 0.61 crore against Rupees 0.98 crore a year earlier. Higher employee and operating expenses weighed on profitability during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 6.2 percent from Rupees 275.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while net loss narrowed from Rupees 1.36 crore. Total expenses rose to Rupees 294 crore from Rupees 276.2 crore in the previous quarter. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 158 crore from Rupees 149.8 crore, while other expenses rose to Rupees 90.1 crore from Rupees 81.9 crore sequentially. Finance costs also climbed to Rupees 25.1 crore from Rupees 21.3 crore. Deferred tax credit during the quarter stood at Rupees 0.1 crore.

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What Drove The Numbers

The process outsourcing business remained the largest contributor, generating revenue of Rupees 271.4 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 223.6 crore a year earlier. The sports segment reported revenue of Rupees 4.7 crore, while the FMCG business contributed Rupees 12.9 crore.

Segment profit before tax and finance cost for process outsourcing stood at Rupees 36.3 crore. However, the FMCG and sports businesses continued to report losses during the quarter. Share of net profit from joint ventures and associates contributed Rupees 6.3 crore.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, RPSG Ventures reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,132 crore, up 16 percent from Rupees 961 crore in FY25. Profit before tax declined to Rupees 2.8 crore from Rupees 37.4 crore last year. Net profit for FY26 stood at Rupees 0.02 crore compared with Rupees 14.4 crore in FY25. Total assets increased to Rupees 1,965 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 1,622 crore a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 89.8 crore at the end of FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.