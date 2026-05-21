Dalal Street Investments Reports Profit In Q4 After Loss Last Year

Dalal Street Investments reported a standalone net profit of Rupees 0.13 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 0.41 crore a year ago. |

Mumbai: Dalal Street Investments Limited reported a standalone net profit of Rupees 0.13 crore for Q4 FY26 against a loss of Rupees 0.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 0.15 crore during the quarter, while total revenue came in at Rupees 0.28 crore compared with a negative Rupees 0.13 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax was Rupees 0.12 crore against a pre-tax loss of Rupees 0.41 crore a year ago. The improvement was supported by lower expenses and gains from investments.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, the company moved from a net loss of Rupees 0.18 crore in Q3 FY26 to a profit of Rupees 0.13 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenses declined to Rupees 0.16 crore from Rupees 0.18 crore in the previous quarter. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 0.06 crore, while other expenses were Rupees 0.05 crore during the quarter. Finance costs remained low at Rupees 0.01 crore. The company also reported fair value gains on investments amounting to Rupees 0.05 crore under other comprehensive income.

What Drove The Numbers

The company’s performance improved mainly due to gains from investment activities and tighter cost control. Other income stood at Rupees 0.13 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a negative Rupees 0.13 crore in Q4 FY25. Total comprehensive income for the quarter was Rupees 0.17 crore against a loss of Rupees 0.81 crore in the year-ago quarter. During FY26, Dalal Street Investments generated net cash of Rupees 1.1 crore from investing activities, supported by a reduction in investments and margin deposits.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Dalal Street Investments reported total revenue of Rupees 0.90 crore compared with Rupees 1.18 crore in FY25. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 0.01 crore for the year against a profit of Rupees 0.14 crore in FY25. Other equity stood at Rupees 4.5 crore as of March 31, 2026, while total assets were Rupees 6 crore. Cash and cash equivalents increased to Rupees 0.08 crore from Rupees 0.04 crore a year earlier. Total debt declined significantly during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.