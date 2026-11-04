SKF India Records A Sharp 77% Jump In Profit Before Tax During Q2 FY27, Revenue Grows 20% To ₹595.8 Crore As Company Reports Strong Quarterly Performance

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Mumbai: SKF India Limited reported a 20.1 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone revenue from operations to ₹595.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹495.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The automotive bearings and engineering solutions company's profit before tax (PBT) increased 77.2 per cent to ₹69.8 crore from ₹39.4 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing dated November 3.

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EBITDA Rises 34.5% In Q2 FY27

SKF India reported standalone EBITDA of ₹86.5 crore during the September quarter, up 34.5 per cent from ₹64.3 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin improved to 14.5 per cent from 13 per cent, with the company reporting an expansion of 155 basis points. The PBT margin increased to 11.7 per cent from 7.9 per cent, representing an improvement of 377 basis points, according to the company's reported figures.

Automotive Demand Supports Revenue Growth

The company attributed its quarterly performance to broad-based demand across key automotive segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and exports. SKF India also highlighted sustained momentum in the domestic automotive industry, supported by customer demand for higher efficiency, reliability and performance.

H1 FY27 Revenue Increases 23.5%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, SKF India reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹1,183.6 crore, compared with ₹958.4 crore in H1 FY26, representing growth of 23.5 per cent. EBITDA increased to ₹186.9 crore from ₹143.1 crore, while PBT rose to ₹153.6 crore from ₹102.6 crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 15.8 per cent from 14.9 per cent, while the PBT margin increased to 13 per cent from 10.7 per cent.

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SKF Vertevo Brand Launched

SKF India announced the official launch of its new brand identity, SKF Vertevo, on November 3, 2026. The company said the new identity reflects its evolution as a focused automotive business while maintaining its engineering heritage.

Management Highlights Operational Efficiency

Managing Director Shailesh Kumar Sharma attributed the revenue growth to healthy automotive demand and the company's customer-focused strategy. Chief Financial Officer Mayank Holani highlighted operational efficiency, effective cost management and financial discipline as key priorities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.