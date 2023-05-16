 SKF India acquires 26,267 additional shares of Clean Max Taiyo
Post the acquisition of the shares the company would own 28,867 shares i.e. 26% shares in Clean Max Taiyo.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
SKF India acquires 26,267 additional shares of Clean Max Taiyo | SKF website

SKF India Limited has entered into a shareholders agreement with Clean Max Taiyo Private Limited for the acquisition of 26 per cent shares, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company will purchase 26,267 shares of Rs 10 each at a premium cost of Rs 1,596 each.

Why did SKF acquire additional shares in Clean Max Taiyo?

The company stated that Clean Max Taiyo Private Limited has been incorporated pursuant to the requirement under the Electricity Act, 2002 and its rules for commissioning a captive generating plant for generation and supply of electricity to SKF. The acquisition will help SKF reduce energy cost, source 100 per cent renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emission.

Clean Max Taiyo Private was incorporated in India on August 25, 2022.

SKF India shares

The shares of SKF India on Tuesday at 12:18 pm IST were at Rs 4,359.20, up by 0.26 per cent.

