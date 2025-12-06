 Newly Demerged Industrial Business Of SKF India Now Formally Listed On The Bourses
SKF India (Industrial), the newly demerged industrial business of SKF India, was formally listed on the bourses.Under the approved structure, the industrial business comprising bearings, units, condition monitoring solutions, engineering services, and industrial distribution was transferred into a separate, fully operational entity with its own P&L, governance, and capital allocation framework.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:35 AM IST
New Delhi: SKF India (Industrial), the newly demerged industrial business of SKF India, was formally listed on the bourses on Friday.The demerger of SKF India into two independent entities -- SKF India (Industrial) Ltd and SKF India Ltd -- was completed pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2025.

The Scheme became effective on October 1, 2025, following all statutory and regulatory approvals."As an independent, listed Industrial company, SKF India (Industrial) will have the ability to serve Global Industrial customers better, design and manufacture products in line with these industrial customers' needs, and allocate capital more effectively," SKF India (Industrial) MD Mukund Vasudevan said.

As a standalone entity, SKF India (Industrial) Ltd has announced a planned capital investment of Rs 8,000-9,500 million through 2030, enabling capacity expansion, localisation of high-value components, and accelerated technology deployment across its India operations.

