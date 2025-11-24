 Kwality Wall's Announces Several Appointments To Its Board Of Directors Ahead Of Demerger From Hindustan Unilever
Prashant Premrajka will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and join the board as Executive Director. Others, including Ravi Pisharody and Madhavan Hariharan, will join as independent directors on the board. Kwality Wall's (India) will be demerged from HUL on December 1, 2025 to emerge as a separate firm. These members will be responsible for guiding the company.

Monday, November 24, 2025
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Kwality Wall's (India) on Monday announced several appointments to its board of directors ahead of its demerger from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).The company has announced seven appointments, including one non-executive director, two executive directors and four independent directors.

The newly formed board brings together seasoned corporate leaders with extensive experience across consumer goods, finance, governance, regulatory affairs, risk management and strategic mergers & acquisitions, the leading ice cream and frozen desserts company said in a statement.

These members will be responsible for guiding the company as it embarks on its journey as an independent listed entity, it added.The company has named Chitrank Goel as Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director on the board. Similarly, Ritesh Tiwari joins as non-executive director.

Prashant Premrajka will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and join the board as Executive Director. Others including Ravi Pisharody and Madhavan Hariharan will join as independent directors on the board.Kwality Wall's (India) will be demerged from HUL on December 1, 2025 to emerge as a separate firm. 

