NiviCap Unveils India’s First Fintech Platform For Students, Easing Study-In-Australia Finances With Tech-Backed Support

A New Era in Education Financing. |

Mumbai: NiviCap, India’s first fintech-powered digital platform designed for students aspiring to study in Australia, has officially launched, marking a milestone in cross-border education support. The platform announced global cricketing icon Justin Langer as its Brand Ambassador. With a vision of “Fast. Fair. Family Approved. Your academic dreams in Australia without financial roadblocks,” NiviCap seeks to unify the fragmented study-abroad financing ecosystem through technology, compliance, and financial innovation.

Australia continues to be one of the most preferred international education destinations for Indian students. Recognizing the need for transparent and efficient financial solutions, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) has supported NiviCap’s launch, highlighting the growing collaboration between India and Australia in education and fintech.

Read Also How Fintech Innovations Are Shaping The Future Of Forex Trading

Comprehensive Digital Solutions for Students and Parents

Founded by Karthik Srinivasan, who previously led fintech initiatives across India and Australia, NiviCap offers end-to-end non-banking solutions—from pre-admission guidance to post-arrival support. Services include education loan discovery, application assistance, forex guidance, and ongoing support, all integrated within a secure digital platform. The goal is to provide students a seamless academic journey while giving parents confidence in their child’s financial and logistical safety.

India remains the second-largest source of international students in Australia, with around 137,703 students in 2025. Despite this demand, education financing has remained complex and fragmented. NiviCap aims to simplify the process, particularly for students from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, offering a transparent, unified, and trustworthy platform.

Vision and Endorsements

Founder Karthik Srinivasan explained that personal experiences navigating cross-border education and finance inspired the creation of NiviCap. “Fast. Fair. Family Approved.” embodies not only a service promise but also a personal commitment to empathetic, practical guidance.

Justin Langer praised the platform as “steady, reliable, and supportive,” highlighting its role in giving students confidence and parents reassurance. Austrade’s Mukund Narayanamurti emphasized that NiviCap strengthens the India-Australia education partnership while facilitating student success.

The platform will initially offer education loans digitally, with subsequent phases introducing forex services and post-arrival support, completing a full ecosystem for Indian students.