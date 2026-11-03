Indogulf Cropsciences Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 Performance, Profit Jumps 24% To ₹26 Crore While EBITDA Records Impressive 27% Growth

Indogulf Cropsciences |

Mumbai: Indogulf Cropsciences Limited reported a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹26 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), according to its unaudited financial results press release filed with the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The company's quarterly financial snapshot reported total income of ₹256 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 27 per cent to ₹41 crore.

EBITDA Margin Expands By 300 Basis Points

Indogulf reported an EBITDA margin of 15.9 per cent for Q2 FY27, representing an improvement of 300 basis points compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Its PAT margin stood at 10 per cent, expanding by 170 basis points year-on-year. The company attributed improved profitability to a favourable product mix, increased contribution from higher-margin products, disciplined cost management and lower finance costs.

Revenue Rises 52% Sequentially

According to the company's financial highlights, revenue from operations increased 52 per cent sequentially during the July–September quarter. The release also reported 3 per cent year-on-year revenue growth despite weak monsoon conditions. However, exact revenue figures for Q1 FY27 and Q2 FY26 were not provided in the press release.

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H1 FY27 PAT Increases 14%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Indogulf reported consolidated PAT of ₹28 crore, reflecting a 14 per cent year-on-year increase. The company's half-year financial snapshot showed total income of ₹424 crore and EBITDA of ₹50 crore. While the company reported a 3 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue from operations during H1 FY27, EBITDA increased 20 per cent. Gross profit rose 7 per cent to ₹123 crore, while the gross margin improved to 29 per cent from 26 per cent.

Management Highlights Product Mix

Managing Director Sanjay Aggarwal said the quarterly performance reflected the strength of the company's product portfolio, growing contribution from value-added products and disciplined execution. The company is also strengthening its biologicals and plant nutrients portfolio, expanding manufacturing capabilities and developing export markets. Indogulf Cropsciences manufactures and distributes crop protection products, plant nutrients and biological solutions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.