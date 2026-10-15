Zydus Lifesciences To Invest Over ₹166 Crore In Sri Lanka Manufacturing Facility

Zydus Lifesciences |

Mumbai: Zydus Lifesciences Limited, through its joint venture Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences (Pvt) Ltd, announced on Tuesday that it will invest over USD 20 million (approximately ₹166.5 crore) to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka.

Agreement Details

The joint venture signed an agreement with the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka on 13 October 2026. The facility will be located in the BOI zone in Horana, Sri Lanka.

Project Timeline and Scope

The project envisages a phased investment, with commercial operations expected to commence in 2028, subject to regulatory approvals. The facility will be developed on a site of nearly four acres.

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Manufacturing Focus

In its first phase, the facility will manufacture oral solid dosage forms specifically for the Sri Lankan market. This initiative aims to strengthen the medicine supply chain resilience and enhance the availability of essential medicines in Sri Lanka.

Joint Venture Background

Zydus Lifesciences formed the joint venture with Sunshine Healthcare, a part of Sunshine Holdings PLC, on 26 June 2026. This partnership underpins Zydus' international presence and commitment to expanding access to quality medicines.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.