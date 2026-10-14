DRI Busts Alleged Illegal Import Of 7,311 Tonnes Of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt Worth ₹30 Crore Routed Via Sri Lanka; 4 Arrested

DRI Detects 7,311 Tonnes Of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt Routed Via Sri Lanka; Four Arrested | File Photo

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detected the import of 295 containers carrying 7,311 metric tonnes of Pakistan-origin industrial Himalayan rock salt, with an estimated market value of around Rs 30 crore.

The consignments were routed through Colombo Port, Sri Lanka, and their origin was falsified using fabricated certificates of origin and invoices issued by UAE-based entities, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, the Government of India imposed a complete prohibition on the direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, in the interest of national security and public policy.

👉 DRI busts illegal import of more than 73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-origin rock salt; four arrested 👉 Operation Deep Manifest exposes a transnational smuggling network modus operandi to circumvent India’s import prohibition on Pakistani goods Read more ➡️ https://t.co/649mTxjCpW #DRIAtWork — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 14, 2026

DRI Detects Illegal Imports Across Multiple Ports

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI launched a coordinated, fortnight-long operation between September 26 and October 11, conducting searches at linked premises in Gandhidham, Adipur, Veraval, Panipat, Pune, Patiala, Delhi and Mumbai.

The investigation revealed that nine importers had brought in the 295 containers through Mundra and Kandla ports since March 2026, in violation of the prohibition.

Of the total 295 containers detected, five containers carrying 140 metric tonnes of industrial Himalayan rock salt, valued at Rs 24.41 lakh, had been seized at Kandla Port. In addition, sales proceeds amounting to Rs 20.96 lakh held in the importers’ bank accounts had been seized.

Transnational Network Allegedly Exposed

"Preliminary investigation has uncovered a transnational network involving entities owned by Pakistani, UAE, Sri Lankan and Indian nationals. The network allegedly coordinated the shipments and supporting documentation to disguise the Pakistani origin of the goods. Fabricated invoices issued by Dubai-based firms were used to support the transactions. Significantly, Bills of Lading relating to the Pakistan–Sri Lanka leg of the shipments and customs declarations filed with Sri Lanka Customs expressly mentioned Pakistan as the country of origin and India as the final destination. The Certificates of Origin submitted by the importers were found to be fabricated. Four persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act," said a DRI official.

Earlier Seizure Of Pakistan-Origin Dry Dates

In a similar crackdown last month, the DRI had seized over 362,000 kg of Pakistan-origin dry dates packed in 13 containers imported by a Mumbai-based firm at CFS Ambad, Nashik.

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"These cases highlight the evolving methods used by transnational networks to circumvent India’s import prohibition on Pakistani-origin goods through third-country routing, false declarations of origin, fabricated trade documents and opaque financial arrangements. DRI remains committed to identifying and dismantling such networks and safeguarding India’s economic and national security interests," the official said.

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