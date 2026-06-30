Kotak Bank To Acquire Deutsche Bank’s India Retail Business, ₹281.7 Crore Deal Awaits Regulatory Approval

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced on Monday that it will acquire Deutsche Bank AG's retail banking. |

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. on Monday announced its plan to acquire Deutsche Bank AG’s retail banking, private banking, and wealth management business in India for approximately Rs 281.7 crore.

The transaction will be conducted on a slump sale basis and is subject to regulatory approvals and fulfilment of specific conditions.

Read Also Kotak Mahindra Gets RBI Nod For AU SFB Stake, Private Banking Sector Sees Strategic Investment Move

Business Undertaking Details

The acquired business undertaking recorded advances of approximately Rs 29,000 crore and total deposits of around Rs 16,000 crore as of March 31, 2026, according to the exchange filing. No separate entity or shares are being acquired in this transaction.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition aligns with Kotak Bank’s strategy to expand its affluent and SME banking franchise. It aims to integrate an established customer base and experienced teams into its operations.

Approval Process

Completion of the transaction requires several regulatory approvals. These include clearances from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for the transfer of the depository business.

Transaction Timeline

Kotak Bank expects to complete the acquisition by September 2027. This timeline is subject to the satisfactory completion or waiver of customary and contractual conditions outlined in the business transfer agreement.

Additional Agreements

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. and Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Kotak Bank, have entered non-binding term sheets with Deutsche Investments India Private Limited for client referral services.

These agreements cover portfolio management services and investment advisory, respectively, and are subject to definitive agreements.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.