 Kotak Mahindra Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹4,924 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 16% YoY To ₹27,851 Crore
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 4.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 4,924 crore for Q3 FY26, with total income growing 16.3 percent to Rupees 27,851 crore. Compared to Rupees 4,468 crore profit in Q2 and Rupees 4,701 crore in Q1, the bank’s quarterly profit trajectory reflects consistent sequential recovery amid rising interest income and operational expansion.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a consolidated net profit of Rupees 4,924 crore, up from Rupees 4,701 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged to Rupees 27,851 crore, compared to Rupees 23,946 crore a year ago. The bank’s quarterly profit rose from Rupees 4,468 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rupees 4,701 crore in Q1, supported by sustained traction in core banking and insurance businesses.

Sequential growth builds:

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the bank’s revenue grew 11.8 percent, while net profit rose 10.2 percent. Total expenditure climbed to Rupees 20,378 crore from Rupees 17,884 crore in Q2, driven by higher employee costs (Rupees 3,435 crore) and insurance-related liabilities (Rupees 5,727 crore). Interest expenses remained stable at Rupees 7,384 crore. Despite rising costs, the bank maintained operating profitability with pre-provision operating profit increasing to Rupees 7,473 crore.

Management Commentary/Key Drivers:

CEO Ashok Vaswani attributed the growth to strong loan book expansion, improved fee income, and healthy insurance contribution. The bank's EPS (basic and diluted) stood at Rupees 4.95 for Q3 FY26, up from Rupees 4.49 in Q2, and Rupees 4.73 in Q3 FY25, restated post stock split. Key segments like retail banking, vehicle finance, and broking showed positive traction, with the insurance segment contributing over Rupees 7,170 crore in Q3 revenue.

Nine-month/Cumulative Performance:

For the nine months ended December 2025, consolidated net profit stood at Rupees 13,865 crore versus Rupees 17,193 crore in the same period last year, a 19.4 percent decline due to absence of exceptional gains recorded in FY25. Total income grew 4.7 percent to Rupees 79,456 crore. The bank’s asset base stood at Rupees 9.44 lakh crore, with rising contributions from digital banking and insurance, signaling stable business momentum.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Kotak Mahindra Bank. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.      

