Kotak Mahindra Gets RBI Nod For AU SFB Stake, Private Banking Sector Sees Strategic Investment Move

The Reserve Bank of India has approved Kotak Mahindra Bank’s proposal to acquire up to 9.99% stake in AU Small Finance Bank. |

Mumbai: In a major development for India’s banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Kotak Mahindra Bank’s proposal to acquire up to 9.99 pecent stake in AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB). The approval allows Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with its subsidiaries, mutual funds and other schemes, to increase their investment in the Jaipur-based private lender.

Market experts believe this is not just a routine investment. According to analysts, when a large private sector bank increases its stake in a small finance bank, it usually reflects confidence in the bank’s long-term growth potential and business strength.

Existing Investors Already Hold Stakes

AU Small Finance Bank informed stock exchanges that Kotak Group entities can collectively hold up to 9.99 percent stake in the bank after RBI’s approval. Kotak already has a small exposure to AU Bank through its mutual fund schemes.

As per shareholding data for March 2026, Kotak Flexicap Fund already owns around 1.60% stake in AU Small Finance Bank. Apart from Kotak, several large institutional investors have also invested in the bank. These include HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, Invesco and DSP Midcap Fund.

Insurance companies such as SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance are also among the investors in the bank, showing strong institutional confidence in AU SFB’s future growth.

Strong Financial Performance Boosts Confidence

AU Small Finance Bank has delivered strong financial performance over the last few quarters. The bank recently reported robust March quarter results, which helped improve investor sentiment.

The bank’s net profit rose nearly 65 percent year-on-year to around Rs 832 crore. Apart from higher profits, the bank also recorded healthy growth in deposits, loan book and interest income. The bank has also shown improvement in asset quality, with bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) declining.

Following the news, AU Small Finance Bank shares witnessed mild gains in the stock market, while Kotak Mahindra Bank shares also traded positively.

Experts believe competition in the small finance banking space could increase further as larger private banks continue to look at fast-growing smaller lenders for strategic opportunities.