 Kotak Mahindra Bank Names Anup Kumar Saha As Whole-Time Director, Bringing 32 Years Of Leadership Experience
Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Anup Kumar Saha as Whole-time Director (Executive Director), subject to regulatory approvals. The former MD & CEO of Bajaj Finance brings over three decades of experience, including 25 years in financial services, to lead strategic growth at the private lender.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Mumbai: In a key leadership move, Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as its Whole-time Director for a term of three years, pending regulatory nods. He will also serve as Senior Management Personnel effective January 12, 2026.

Mr. Saha has officially joined Kotak Mahindra Bank as Whole-time Director (Designate) from January 12. Once the Reserve Bank of India grants approval, he will assume full responsibilities as Executive Director and Key Managerial Personnel for a three-year term.

A graduate of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Lucknow, Mr. Saha brings over 32 years of experience, including 25 in the financial sector. He held senior roles at ICICI Bank and GE Capital before rising through the ranks at Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), culminating in his tenure as Managing Director & CEO until July 2025.

During his time at BFL, Mr. Saha was instrumental in shaping the company’s digital platform and overseeing the entire standalone business. His leadership roles included Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director, with oversight of consumer finance, MSME lending, marketing, and operations—a blend that aligns well with Kotak’s growth ambitions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been gradually strengthening its senior management bench. Mr. Saha’s diverse experience across retail, MSME, digital, and collections at ICICI Bank and BFL positions him as a strategic asset for Kotak’s evolving roadmap in a competitive financial landscape.

