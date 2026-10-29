Zensar Technologies Posts ₹1,585.2 Crore Q2 FY27 Revenue, PAT Grows 2.8% QoQ; EBITDA Margin Improves

Mumbai: Zensar Technologies on October 28, 2026, reported a revenue of ₹1,585.2 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), reflecting a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 5.1% in INR terms and 4.1% in constant currency.

Financial Performance

Profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹190.2 crore, marking a 2.8% sequential growth. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was ₹249.7 crore, a QoQ increase of 13.1%.

EBITDA Margin Expansion

EBITDA as a percentage of revenue improved to 15.8% in Q2 FY27, up 120 basis points QoQ. Chief Financial Officer Pulkit Bhandari noted that the revenue grew across all geographies during the quarter and the company maintains a robust balance sheet.

CEO Statement

Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, stated that focused investments delivered tangible results with strong, broad-based constant currency growth. He added that the improvement in the EBITDA margin reflects execution and operating discipline.

Client Metrics

The company added 1,973 gross employees during the period, bringing the total headcount to 12,320. Utilization (excluding trainees) increased to 87.6%, up 250 basis points QoQ. The total number of active clients reached 181.

Order Book and AI Impact

AI-influenced deals constituted 36% of the order book for Q2 FY27, which stood at ₹1,515 crore, reflecting a 1.5% QoQ growth. Zensar continues to invest in AI capabilities, with various AI-driven projects secured during the quarter.

Geographical Segment Growth

In constant currency, the US region registered a QoQ revenue growth of 4.5% and 2.5% year-on-year (YoY). Europe saw a QoQ revenue growth of 1.3% and 0.3% YoY, while Africa recorded a QoQ growth of 6.7% and 2.2% YoY.

Vertical Performance

Banking and Financial Services recorded a QoQ revenue growth of 7.1% and 17.1% YoY in constant currency. Healthcare and Life Sciences registered a QoQ revenue growth of 2.4%, and Manufacturing and Consumer Services grew 2.9% QoQ. Telecommunication, Media and Technology experienced a QoQ revenue decline of 2.2%.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.