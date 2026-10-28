APSEZ Q2 Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,682 Crore, Revenue Hits ₹11,340 Crore; FY27 Guidance Increased

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) |

Mumbai: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported an 18% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,682 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹3,120 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 24% to ₹11,340 crore from ₹9,167 crore year-on-year.

Half-Year Financials

For the first half of FY27, consolidated net profit grew 14% to ₹7,332 crore from ₹6,431 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue for H1 FY27 increased 21% to ₹22,161 crore from ₹18,294 crore.

EBITDA Performance

Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹6,807 crore, up 23% from ₹5,550 crore in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin remained stable at 60%. For H1 FY27, EBITDA grew 21% to ₹13,347 crore from ₹11,046 crore in H1 FY26.

Segmental Revenue Growth

Domestic ports revenue increased 13%, while international ports revenue grew 71%. Logistics revenue was up 21%, and marine revenue saw a 57% increase. Port development and SEZ revenue rose 2%.

Guidance Upgrade

Based on strong H1 performance, APSEZ raised its FY27 revenue guidance by ₹1,000 crore to ₹44,000–₹46,000 crore. The EBITDA guidance for FY27 was also increased by ₹1,000 crore to ₹26,000–₹27,000 crore. Capex guidance for FY27 was raised by ₹3,000 crore to ₹15,000–₹17,000 crore.

Balance Sheet

The company reported an H1 operating cash flow of ₹13,327 crore, which funded ₹10,521 crore of investments. Net debt-to-EBITDA stood at 1.8x, with a cash balance of ₹12,502 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Strategic Developments

During the quarter, APSEZ secured a 30-year concession for Paradip Port's CQ-I and CQ-II dry bulk berths, adding 18 MMT of mechanized capacity. The Colombo terminal inaugurated its Phase II expansion, doubling capacity from 1.6 Mn to 3.2 Mn TEUs. Vizhinjam commenced Export-Import (EXIM) operations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.