Morepen Laboratories Delivers Record Q2, H1 FY27 Performance, With CDMO And Exports Driving Strong Growth

Mumbai: Morepen Laboratories on Friday announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting its second consecutive quarter of record revenue and earnings.

Q2 Financial Performance

Sales revenue for the second quarter of FY27 increased by 81 per cent year-on-year to ₹755 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 117 per cent to ₹89 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 17.45 per cent.

Read Also Morepen Labs Submits First US ANDA For Sitagliptin Tablets In 3 Strengths

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, revenue grew 57 per cent to ₹1,330 crore. EBITDA increased 243 per cent to ₹220 crore, and PAT rose 177 per cent to ₹145 crore. Exports more than doubled to ₹654 crore during the first half, representing approximately half of the company’s sales revenue.

CDMO Business

CDMO revenue for Q2 stood at ₹253 crore, contributing 52 per cent of combined API + CDMO revenue. For H1 FY27, CDMO revenue was ₹311 crore. The company stated that the execution of its previously announced ₹825 crore global CDMO mandate is now in regular commercial supply.

Medical Devices and Exports

Revenue from medical devices grew 65 per cent to ₹208 crore in Q2 FY27 and 39 per cent to ₹399 crore in H1 FY27. Exports surged 131 per cent to ₹397 crore in Q2 and 122 per cent to ₹654 crore in H1.

Capacity Expansion

The company has completed the first phase of capacity expansion for API + CDMO to 614 KL, ahead of schedule. Civil work has commenced for the next phase, targeting 800 KL by Q2 FY28. Morepen also submitted its first U.S. ANDA for Sitagliptin Tablets USP during the quarter.

Management Commentary

Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director, Morepen Laboratories, said that Q2 marked an important step in the company’s transformation, with CDMO reaching commercial scale, a global and higher-value API portfolio, and strong growth in Medical Devices. Sanjay Suri, Managing Director, added that the company is building capabilities in high-potency APIs and new technologies.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.