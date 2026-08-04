Morepen Labs Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Up 394% To ₹56.35 Crore

Mumbai: Morepen Laboratories Ltd announced on 4 August 2026 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 rose by 393.99 per cent to ₹56.35 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹11.41 crore.

Revenue from Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹570.13 crore, marking a 34.07 per cent increase from ₹425.24 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the reporting quarter was ₹575.31 crore, up from ₹429.65 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated expenditure also increased by 20.92 per cent to ₹500.78 crore, compared with ₹414.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹1.03. This is an increase from ₹0.20 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Chairman Re-appointment

The Board approved the re-appointment of Sushil Suri as Chairman & Managing Director for three years, effective 20 October 2026 to 19 October 2029. This re-appointment is subject to approval by members at the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dividend and Business Hiving-off

A record date of 19 September 2026 has been set for determining eligibility for the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The company also sought approval from members at the 41st AGM for an extension to hive off its Medical Devices Business into Morepen Medipath Limited, a subsidiary, on a slump sale basis.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security