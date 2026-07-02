Zensar Technologies Jumps 11.56% To ₹475.30, Strong Buying Lifts Stock By ₹49.25 In Early Trade

Shares of Zensar Technologies surged 11.56 percent to Rs 475.30 on Thursday. |

Mumbai: Shares of Zensar Technologies surged sharply on Thursday, attracting strong investor attention during early trade.

The stock jumped 11.56 percent, rising Rs 49.25 to Rs 475.30 from its previous close of Rs 426.05 on the NSE.

It opened at Rs 429.45 and quickly gained momentum as buying increased through the session.

The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 477.50.

Strong Buying Interest

The main reason behind the rally was strong buying by investors in IT stocks.

Market sentiment towards the technology sector improved as investors looked for quality mid-cap IT companies with strong long-term growth potential.

Zensar benefited from this broader sectoral buying.

Analysts said the stock also attracted fresh interest because it was trading near its 52-week low levels, making it look attractive from a valuation perspective.

Its 52-week low stands at Rs 423, while the 52-week high is Rs 881.

Positive Business Outlook

Investors are also optimistic about Zensar’s business outlook.

The company continues to focus on digital transformation, cloud services, automation, and AI-led solutions—areas where demand remains strong globally.

As companies across sectors increase spending on technology upgrades, IT service providers like Zensar may benefit from fresh deal wins and stronger revenue visibility.

This improved growth outlook supported investor confidence.

Valuation Adds Support

Another factor supporting the rally was valuation comfort.

Zensar’s price-to-earnings ratio stood at 14.11, which many market participants consider reasonable compared with several peers in the IT sector.

A lower valuation often attracts bargain hunters looking for potential upside.

Market Cap Crosses Rs 10,780 Crore

The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 10,780 crore during the session.

Traders said the sharp rise indicates renewed confidence in the stock, though future movement will depend on earnings performance, deal momentum, and overall market conditions.

Disclaimer: Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment or trading decisions.