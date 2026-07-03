Zensar Technologies Soars 9.54%, Shares Jump ₹44.60 Amid Strong IT Sector Buying

Zensar Technologies shares surged 9.54 percent on July 3 to close at ₹511.95.. |

Mumbai: Shares of Zensar Technologies Ltd surged sharply on Thursday as strong buying pushed the stock higher throughout the trading session. The stock jumped 9.54 percent, or Rs 44.60, to close at Rs 511.95 compared with its previous close of Rs 467.35.

Strong Buying Interest

The stock opened at Rs 478.50 and remained in the green for most of the day. It touched an intraday high of Rs 522.40.

The day’s low was Rs 478.50, showing that buying interest remained strong from the opening bell.

The sharp rally attracted attention from both traders and investors.

Why Did The Stock Rise?

The rise in Zensar Technologies shares appears to be driven by strong sector sentiment and fresh buying in IT stocks.

Investors turned positive on technology companies amid expectations of better global demand for digital transformation, cloud services, and artificial intelligence-related solutions.

Zensar, which operates in digital engineering and technology services, is expected to benefit from these trends.

Positive IT Sector Outlook

The broader IT sector also witnessed renewed interest. A stable rupee and improving global business spending supported market sentiment.

Analysts believe companies with strong digital capabilities may see better order inflows in the coming quarters.

This optimism boosted investor confidence in mid-cap IT stocks like Zensar.

Financial Snapshot

Zensar Technologies has a market capitalisation of around Rs 11,610 crore. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.20.

Its 52-week high stands at Rs 868.95, while the 52-week low is Rs 423.

The company also offers a dividend yield of 2.93 percent.

What Should Investors Watch?

Market experts say future deal wins, quarterly earnings, and management guidance will remain key triggers.

If business momentum improves, the stock may continue to stay in focus.

Disclaimer: Stock market investments carry risks. Investors should consult financial advisors and assess risk before making any investment decisions carefully.