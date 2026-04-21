Zen Technologies Share Price At ₹1,767, Up 7.49% Today; Hits ₹1,825 High After Defence Licence Boost, Stock Up 33% In A Month

Zen Technologies Stock Rises Sharply |

Zen Technologies Share Price: Shares of Zen Technologies surged strongly on April 21, rising 7.49 percent to Rs 1,767. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 1,825, showing strong buying interest.

The stock has been on a steady upward trend, gaining attention from investors in recent sessions.

Strong Momentum in Recent Weeks

Zen Technologies has delivered strong returns over a short period. The stock has jumped over 17 percent in the last five trading sessions.

In the past one month, it has surged more than 33 percent, reflecting sustained momentum and positive sentiment around the company.

Key Trigger: Defence Licence Approval

The major reason behind the rally is a recent business update. The company received an arms manufacturing licence from the Government of India under the Arms Act, 1959.

Read Also Zen Technologies Secures Government Licence To Manufacture Cannons For Defence Use In 2026

This licence allows the company to manufacture advanced cannons of 12.7mm, 23mm, 30mm, and 40mm calibre.

What the Licence Means?

These weapon systems are used in air defence, naval operations, and protection against drones and low-flying threats.

They act as last-layer defence systems and are important in modern warfare, especially with rising use of drones and advanced aerial threats.

Boost to Defence Capabilities

Zen Technologies said that when these systems are combined with advanced technologies like radar, fire-control systems, and sensors, they provide accurate and cost-effective protection.

These solutions can be used to protect borders, military units, and critical infrastructure.

Focus on Indigenous Manufacturing

The development is seen as a big step for India’s defence sector. It supports the government’s push for local manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ and IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) framework.

The company is now better positioned to meet future defence needs.

With rising global tensions and increasing use of drones in conflicts, demand for such defence systems is expected to grow.

Zen Technologies is likely to benefit from this trend, and investors are closely tracking its growth prospects.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.