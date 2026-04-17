Zen Technologies Secures Government Licence To Manufacture Cannons For Defence Use In 2026

Zen Technologies has received an arms manufacturing licence from the Government of India on April 17, 2026. |

Hyderabad: In a move that deepens its defence manufacturing footprint, Zen Technologies has secured regulatory clearance to build critical weapon systems, positioning itself to tap into rising demand for indigenous air defence solutions.

Expands Manufacturing Scope

Zen Technologies can now manufacture four categories of cannons—12.7mm, 23mm, 30mm, and 40mm—following government approval under the Arms Act, 1959. These systems are widely used across air defence and naval operations, giving the company entry into a high-value segment of defence production. The licence marks a clear shift from training solutions toward active combat system manufacturing.

Targets Emerging Threats

The newly approved cannons are designed to counter drones, loitering munitions, and low-flying aerial threats. As detailed on page 2 of the filing, these rapid-fire systems act as last-layer defence mechanisms, helping protect strategic assets and critical infrastructure. Their relevance has grown amid evolving warfare trends dominated by unmanned aerial systems.

Builds Integrated Systems

The company plans to combine these cannons with fire-control systems, radar, and electro-optical/infrared sensors to deliver precise and responsive defence solutions. This integrated approach allows for improved targeting accuracy and cost efficiency, making the systems suitable for both border security and battlefield deployment scenarios.

Strengthens Strategic Position

Management indicated that the licence aligns with India’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing under the IDDM framework. With increasing global conflicts highlighting drone warfare, Zen Technologies is positioning itself to offer locally developed, cost-effective solutions tailored to modern combat needs.

Zen Technologies’ latest approval signals a strategic expansion beyond training systems into core defence manufacturing, reinforcing its role in India’s evolving security ecosystem without altering its focus on technology-led solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and regulatory filings. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should independently verify information and consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.