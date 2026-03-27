₹2.38 Lakh Cr Defence Deals Cleared By Rajnath Singh, FY26 Approvals Jump To ₹6.73 Lakh Cr Across 55 Proposals

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Representative image

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday approved defence purchases worth about Rs 2.38 lakh crore. These deals aim to strengthen India’s logistics, air defence, communication systems, and overall military readiness.

With this latest approval, the total value of defence proposals cleared in the current financial year (FY26) has reached Rs 6.73 lakh crore across 55 proposals. This reflects a major push to modernise India’s armed forces.

What Was Approved?

The approvals were granted during a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which is the top decision-making body for defence purchases in India.

The council cleared several key systems for the Indian Army, including:

- Air Defence Tracked Systems

- Armoured Piercing Tank Ammunition

- High Capacity Radio Relay Systems

- Dhanush Gun System

- Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance Systems

These systems will improve battlefield strength, communication, and surveillance capabilities.

Read Also Centre Signs ₹2,312 Crore HAL Contract For 8 Dornier 228 Aircraft To Boost Coast Guard Fleet

Boost For Air Force Capabilities

The Indian Air Force will get new technologies and upgrades under these approvals. The DAC cleared:

- Indigenous Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft (drones)

- New medium transport aircraft

- Additional S-400 air defence systems

Upgrade of Su-30 fighter jet engines

The new transport aircraft will replace older fleets like AN-32 and IL-76. This will help move troops and equipment faster and more efficiently during operations.

Read Also Defence Budget 2026: Retired Brigaider Suyash Sharma Analyses Key Provisions

Support For Coastal Security

The Indian Coast Guard will also benefit from the approvals. It will receive Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles. These are high-speed vessels used for:

- Coastal patrolling

- Surveillance and reconnaissance

- Search and rescue operations

This move will strengthen coastal security and emergency response.

High-Level Meetings And Coordination

The approvals came during a Defence Acquisition Council meeting attended by top military leadership. These included Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs, and DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat.

This was the second high-level meeting in just three days, showing the government’s focus on defence preparedness and quick decision-making.