Astec LifeSciences Reports ₹37.4 Crore Loss In Q2 FY27 As Total Income Declines By 3%

Astec LifeSciences |

Mumbai: Astec LifeSciences Limited reported a consolidated net loss of ₹37.4 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026, widening from a loss of ₹24.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹72.6 crore, a 3% decrease from ₹74.8 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings before Depreciation, Interest and Tax (EBITDA) were a negative ₹19.2 crore, compared to a negative ₹5.6 crore in Q2 FY26.

Read Also Zydus Lifesciences To Invest Over ₹166 Crore In Sri Lanka Manufacturing Facility

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, Astec LifeSciences posted a consolidated total income of ₹156.9 crore, down 6% from ₹166.4 crore in H1 FY26. The reported loss after tax for H1 FY27 was ₹56.1 crore, marginally lower than ₹57.4 crore in H1 FY26.

Operational Highlights

Revenue from Enterprise Products for Q2 FY27 was ₹57 crore, a 6% decline from ₹61 crore in Q2 FY26, attributed to lower volumes and reduced realisations. Revenue from Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) products grew 15% year-on-year to ₹15 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹13 crore in Q2 FY26.

Management Commentary

Vishal Sharma, Chairperson of Astec LifeSciences, noted that demand across key agrochemical markets worsened due to adverse weather, elevated channel inventories, and cautious procurement. Export sales were affected by channel destocking, pricing pressure, and weaker demand across select markets. An inventory write-down of ₹3 crore to net realisable value was necessary due to volatility in raw material prices.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.