Aditya Birla Real Estate Achieves ₹918.70 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In Q2 FY27, Marks Turnaround From Previous Year's Loss

Aditya Birla Real Estate |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹918.70 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended on 30 September 2026. This is a substantial improvement compared to a consolidated net loss of ₹17.82 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter surged to ₹860.86 crore, an increase of 660.05% from ₹113.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹824.27 crore, up 751.79% from ₹96.77 crore in Q2 FY26.

Expenses and Exceptional Items

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹685.62 crore, an increase from ₹201.39 crore in the year-ago period. The company recognised an exceptional gain of ₹868.12 crore from the disposal of its Pulp and Paper business during the quarter, as per the exchange filing.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for continuing and discontinued operations improved significantly to ₹77.51 for the quarter, compared to a loss of ₹1.43 in Q2 FY26. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹77.30 from a loss of ₹1.43 in the year-ago period.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, Aditya Birla Real Estate reported a consolidated net profit of ₹884.11 crore, compared to a consolidated net loss of ₹44.90 crore in the corresponding half of the previous year. Total consolidated income for the six months stood at ₹1,066.58 crore, up from ₹270.64 crore in the same period last year.

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Discontinued Operations

Profit from discontinued operations before tax for the quarter was ₹(19.33) crore, compared to ₹86.19 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net profit for the period from discontinued operations stood at ₹775.39 crore, significantly higher than ₹55.28 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.