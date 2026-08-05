Monte Carlo Fashions Reports ₹23.42 Crore Consolidated Net Loss In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Monte Carlo Fashions Limited on Monday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reporting a net loss of ₹23.42 crore.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹149.04 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, up from ₹138.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total income for the quarter reached ₹159.50 crore, compared to ₹148.97 crore a year ago.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹191.21 crore, an increase from ₹170.54 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Employee benefits expense rose to ₹37.03 crore from ₹32.34 crore year-on-year.

Board Appointments

The company re-appointed Jawahar Lal Oswal as Chairman and Managing Director for five years, effective 10 August 2026. Ruchika Oswal and Monica Oswal were also re-appointed as Executive Directors for five-year terms, effective the same date.

Independent Directors Re-appointed

Manikant Prasad Singh was re-appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a second five-year term, beginning 1 February 2027. Parvinder Singh Pruthi was also re-appointed for a second five-year term as a Non-Executive Independent Director, effective 1 February 2027.

Investment in Subsidiary

Monte Carlo Fashions approved an investment of up to ₹30 crore in MCFL Energy Projects Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated on 19 January 2026. This investment, made through equity shares, preference shares, debentures, or unsecured loans, will support the subsidiary's solar project under the KUSUM-C Scheme.

Annual General Meeting

The company's 18th Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 September 2026, at 11:00 AM via Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.