Monte Carlo Fashions Reports 36% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Returns To Profit

Monte Carlo Fashions reported 36 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 280.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Monte Carlo Fashions Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 280.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 36 percent from Rs 205.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 5.0 crore during the quarter compared with a loss of Rs 10.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income rose to Rs 288.3 crore from Rs 218.8 crore a year earlier. However, profitability weakened sequentially as winterwear demand moderated after the peak festive and seasonal quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations declined 54 percent from Rs 608.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit fell 95 percent from Rs 107.0 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.4 crore against Rs 132.0 crore in the previous quarter.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 36.9 crore from Rs 29.8 crore a year ago, while advertisement and business promotion expenses rose to Rs 15.2 crore from Rs 10.9 crore. Finance costs for the quarter stood at Rs 11.6 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said its business remains seasonal in nature, making quarterly performance uneven across the year. Monte Carlo also stated that the implementation impact of new labour codes increased gratuity and leave encashment liabilities, which was included under employee benefit expenses.

During FY26, the company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary MCFL Energy Projects Private Limited to undertake solar power generation projects under the PM KUSUM-C scheme. Basic and diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2.42 compared with a loss per share of Rs 4.99 in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 16 percent to Rs 1,276 crore from Rs 1,100 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 38 percent to Rs 112.1 crore compared with Rs 81.2 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income stood at Rs 1,321 crore against Rs 1,136 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.