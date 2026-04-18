Aditya Birla Real Estate Clarifies JV News & Reports ₹650 Crore Bookings

Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited clarified that recent media reports about its joint venture with M S Ramaiah Realty are based on information previously disclosed in March 2022. |

Mumbai: A fresh clarification from Aditya Birla Real Estate is putting recent headlines into perspective while highlighting strong on-ground sales performance in Bengaluru’s residential market.

Clarifies Media Report

The company stated that reports about its joint venture with M S Ramaiah Realty, projecting Rs 3000 crore revenue, are not new developments. It explained that the information was originally disclosed in March 2022 and has merely resurfaced in recent media coverage. By reiterating this, the company aims to address any confusion among investors and ensure transparency in regulatory communication.

Revisits JV Details

The earlier agreement involved developing a 52-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru with a development potential of 4.0 million square feet. The project was designed as an integrated township combining residential, retail, and commercial elements. Its scale and location near Kempegowda International Airport positioned it as a significant opportunity in a fast-growing corridor, targeting both high-rise and low-rise housing segments.

Strong Booking Momentum

More recently, the company reported robust demand at Birla Trimaya Phase 4, clocking bookings of about Rs 650 crores. This accounts for over 85 percent of the launched inventory, with around 460 units sold. Cumulative bookings across all phases have reached approximately Rs 2,459 crores, underlining consistent buyer interest and the project’s traction in North Bengaluru’s evolving residential landscape.

Demand Drivers Emerge

Management indicated that the strong response reflects a shift in buyer preferences toward integrated townships offering quality living and long-term value. Improved infrastructure, proximity to the airport, and expanding employment hubs have made North Bengaluru an attractive destination. The company sees this trend as a sign of growing maturity in homebuyer demand and a move toward organized developments.

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Expansion Strategy

With multiple projects across key Bengaluru micro-markets such as Whitefield, Rajajinagar, and Devanahalli, the company continues to strengthen its regional footprint. Its focus remains on premium housing and capital-efficient growth through joint ventures and owned land development, aligning with broader urban expansion trends.

Aditya Birla Real Estate’s update combines regulatory clarity with operational performance, reinforcing its positioning in India’s competitive real estate market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and attached disclosures. It does not include external sources or independent verification.