Aditya Birla Capital Brings In Advent Investor With ₹2,749.99 Crore Infusion

Aditya Birla Capital Limited has onboarded global private equity player Advent International through its affiliate Indriya Limited |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital has opened the doors to global private equity, bringing in Advent as a strategic investor in its housing finance arm.

Advent Enters ABHFL

The company confirmed that Indriya Limited, an affiliate of Advent International, has been allotted 12,32,52,061 equity shares in Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) at Rs. 223.12 per share. As noted in the filing on page 1, this preferential issue was completed on April 17, 2026. The transaction marks Advent’s formal entry into ABHFL, signaling strong investor confidence in India’s housing finance opportunity.

Stake Dilution Takes Effect

Following the allotment, Advent now holds a 14.286 percent stake in ABHFL on a fully diluted basis. Consequently, ABHFL has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, with the parent’s stake reducing to 85.505 percent. This shift reflects a calibrated dilution strategy, where the company retains control while unlocking value through external capital.

Capital Boost Strengthens Business

The transaction brings in Rs. 2,749,99,99,850.30 in fresh capital, significantly enhancing ABHFL’s financial capacity. As highlighted in Annexure A on page 2, the funds are expected to support business expansion and lending growth. Given the capital-intensive nature of housing finance, this infusion positions ABHFL to scale operations more aggressively in a competitive market.

Strategic Backing and Scale

Advent International, described in the document as a global investor with over USD 100 billion in assets under management and presence across 44 countries, adds strategic depth beyond capital. ABHFL itself reported revenue of Rs. 2,655.18 crore and net worth of Rs. 3,783.06 crore in FY 2024-25, contributing meaningfully to the group’s financials, as detailed on page 2.

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The partnership is likely to leverage this scale for further growth. By bringing in Advent, Aditya Birla Capital combines global investment expertise with domestic market strength, setting the stage for accelerated growth in its housing finance business.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.