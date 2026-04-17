Aditya Birla Capital Dilutes ABHFL Stake After ₹2,749.99 Crore Capital Infusion

Aditya Birla Capital Limited announced that its subsidiary Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited allotted 12,32,52,061 equity shares to Indriya Limited, raising Rs. 2,749,99,99,850.30 through a preferential issue. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital has brought in a global investor into its housing finance arm, marking a significant capital infusion and a shift in ownership structure.

Capital Infusion Completed

The company confirmed that Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) allotted 12,32,52,061 equity shares for Rs. 223.12 per share to Indriya Limited. As detailed in the filing on page 1, the preferential issue raised Rs. 2,749,99,99,850.30. This capital injection strengthens ABHFL’s balance sheet and provides additional resources to support its lending growth and expansion plans.

Ownership Structure Changes

Following the allotment, ABHFL has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The parent now holds 85.505 percent of the paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis, while Indriya Limited holds 14.286 percent. This transition reflects a strategic dilution aimed at attracting long-term institutional capital while retaining majority control.

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Strategic Investor Entry

Indriya Limited, an entity affiliated with Advent International, joins as a minority investor through this transaction. As outlined in Annexure A on page 2, Advent operates globally with a strong presence in financial services investments. The entry of such an investor signals confidence in ABHFL’s business model and growth prospects, particularly in India’s housing finance segment.

Financial Context and Scale

ABHFL reported revenue of Rs. 2,655.18 crore and net worth of Rs. 3,783.06 crore in FY 2024-25, contributing 6.54 percent and 12.45 percent, respectively, to the consolidated figures of Aditya Birla Capital, according to details on page 2. The scale of the subsidiary highlights its strategic importance within the group, making the capital raise a key step in supporting future growth.

The transaction positions Aditya Birla Capital to strengthen its housing finance business with fresh capital and global investor backing, while maintaining operational control and strategic direction.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.