Aditya Birla Capital Secures CCI Approval For ₹2,750 Crore ABHFL Stake Acquisition In April 2026

Aditya Birla Capital Limited has received approval from the Competition Commission of India for its proposed Rs 2,750 crore primary investment in Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital has moved a step closer to strengthening its housing finance arm, after securing a critical regulatory nod for a major capital infusion.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited confirmed that the Competition Commission of India has approved its proposed Rs 2,750 crore primary investment in Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited. The approval, granted via a letter dated April 7, 2026, enables the company to proceed with the transaction under the Competition Act, 2002. This marks a key milestone in completing the deal first announced earlier this year.

The investment involves acquiring a stake from Indriya Limited, an entity backed by Advent International, on a fully diluted basis. Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, the target entity, is a wholly owned and material subsidiary of the company. The transaction is structured as a primary capital infusion, aimed at strengthening the subsidiary’s balance sheet and supporting its future growth trajectory.

The approval follows the company’s earlier disclosure dated February 3, 2026, when its board had approved the investment plan. The timing of the regulatory clearance ensures that the transaction can now move forward without competition-related constraints. By securing this nod, the company removes a major uncertainty typically associated with large-scale financial sector transactions involving private equity stakeholders.

This capital infusion is expected to bolster Aditya Birla Capital’s position in the housing finance segment, a key pillar of its diversified financial services portfolio. By reinforcing its subsidiary’s capital base, the company aims to enhance lending capacity and support expansion in a competitive mortgage market. The move also signals continued focus on scaling core lending businesses through strategic investments.

The development reflects Aditya Birla Capital’s ongoing efforts to streamline ownership structures and reinforce long-term growth across its financial services ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.