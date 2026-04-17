Aditya Birla Real Estate Adds Step-Down Subsidiary Pragataya Properties To Expand Project Development

Aditya Birla Real Estate announced the incorporation of Pragataya Properties Private Limited as a step-down wholly owned subsidiary through Birla Estates Private. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Real Estate is quietly expanding its development footprint, adding a new subsidiary aimed at strengthening its project pipeline.

New Entity Incorporated

The company disclosed that Birla Estates Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, has incorporated Pragataya Properties Private Limited. As noted on page 1, this makes the new entity a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate. The incorporation was completed on April 2, 2026, with confirmation received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on April 17, 2026, as detailed in Annexure A on page 2.

Structure Remains Controlled

Pragataya Properties is fully owned by Birla Estates Private Limited, which in turn is wholly owned by Aditya Birla Real Estate. This layered structure ensures complete ownership control within the group. The filing also clarifies that the entity qualifies as a related party, given its ownership chain, though it is a newly incorporated company with no prior operations.

Focus On Real Estate Development

The new subsidiary will operate in the real estate sector, with a clear mandate to acquire land and develop projects. As outlined in the table on page 2, its primary objective is to support project expansion through dedicated development initiatives. This move aligns with the company’s broader strategy of scaling its real estate business through focused entities that can execute specific projects or land acquisitions.

Investment and Setup Details

The incorporation involves initial share subscription at face value, funded through cash consideration. The company has acquired 100 percent shareholding through its subsidiary, ensuring full control from inception.

Since the entity is newly formed, there are no historical financials or operational data, reinforcing its role as a forward-looking investment vehicle for future projects. By adding Pragataya Properties, Aditya Birla Real Estate is building structural capacity for future growth, using dedicated subsidiaries to drive expansion in a competitive property market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.